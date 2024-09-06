SCR MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE, RATIFY CONTRACTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More Than 800 PACE and CPS Paratransit Drivers Secure First Teamsters Contracts

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 members that work as PACE and CPS

paratransit drivers at SCR Medical Transportation, a subsidiary of Beacon Mobility Corp., have voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreements, ending a three-week strike. Both four-year agreements include significant gains for workers including substantial wage increases, access to Local 727's clinic, employer 401(k) contributions, seniority rights, and ratification bonuses.

"After being forced to the picket line by their employer, SCR Medical Transportation Teamsters now have strong first contracts that they can be proud of," said John T. Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "These agreements are life-changing for our members who now have strong union protections and will earn 30 and 40 percent wage increases over the life of the agreements for PACE and CPS drivers respectively. These contracts shows that when Teamsters fight, Teamsters win."

After organizing with Local 727 in April 2024, SCR Medical Transportation refused to bargain with workers for a first contract, which forced them to the picket line on August 16.

"After two and a half weeks on the strike line, management finally realized the power workers have when we stand together and came to the table to pay us what we deserve," said Leslie Hines, a PACE paratransit driver. "With the Teamsters standing by us, we will get treated with the dignity and respect we're owed. We couldn't have done it without General President O'Brien and the General Executive Board approving strike benefits."

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area. For more information, visit teamsterslocal727 .

Contact:

Caleen Carter-Patton, (847) 696-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 727