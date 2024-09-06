WebbyAcad MBOX Converter Software: Convert/Import/Migrate MBOX Files to 90+ Email Documents

(MENAFNEditorial) WebbyAcad MBOX Converter Software: Convert, Migrate, or Import .mbox, .mbx, .mbs Files into 90+ Email File Formats



The WebbyAcad MBOX Converter is a powerful utility that enables users to easily convert MBOX files to Outlook, EML, EMLX, MSG, PDF, CSV, VCF, HTML, and many more formats. With its user-friendly interface, this software is perfect for anyone looking to convert MBOX files into multiple other formats.



WebbyAcad MBOX Converter have advanced features such as "selective MBOX file conversion," "split PST files by size," "complete file preview," "date filter," and "naming convention options." It provides a fully secure and reliable MBOX conversion experience.



This software efficiently exports bulk MBOX files to Outlook PST and various other formats like EML, PDF, MSG, EMLX, PNG, JPG, TIFF, HTML, and more. Even large-sized MBOX files can be easily handled, and users can store their converted files in any desired location on their desktop.



Download WebbyAcad MBOX Converter Tool:



Key Features of WebbyAcad MBOX Converter:



Compatible with all Windows OS versions.

Safely converts damaged or corrupted MBOX files.

Converts MBOX files without the need for additional software.

Offers a complete preview of MBOX files.

Imports MBOX files into multiple IMAP mail accounts.

Ensures zero data loss or corruption.

In an official statement, the CEO and Co-Founder of WebbyAcad shared that the WebbyAcad MBOX Converter software has been in high demand among Outlook users. After extensive testing and research, the software was launched to provide a seamless and secure conversion experience. It maintains folder hierarchy and includes a feature to remove duplicate MBOX files before conversion. Additionally, users can choose to convert MBOX files with or without attachments. A free trial edition is also available.



Address: A-42/43, Second Floor, Sewak Park,

Dwarka More Metro Station, Pillar No. 773,

New Delhi, Delhi - 110059, India



WebbyAcad is a global provider of email backup, migration, and data recovery software. We ensure the safety, accessibility, and recoverability of digital communication, producing robust, easy-to-use tools that simplify complex data management tasks for professionals and enterprises.



MENAFN06092024000070016709ID1108645018