'Article 370 Is History...': Amit Shah Releases BJP's Manifesto For J&K Assembly

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Home Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly . BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina and other party leaders were also present during the release.

While releasing the party manifesto, the Union Home Minister said," The abolishment of Article 370 , the historic decision of PM Modi, has led to peace, progress and social justice

Shah said unfortunately, is silently supporting the agenda of the National (NC). However, he would like to make it clear that the Article is a history, and it will not be restored.

“I have seen the NC's (National Conference) agenda. I have also seen Congress silently supporting NC's agenda. But, I want to say to the country that Article 370 is history, it will never return, and we won't let it happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth...” Shah said.

He said Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore. "This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," Shah added.

The Union Home Minister said the party has decided to bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' in which it will give ₹18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year, if voted to power.

The party will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme , per year, he added.

“We have decided that we will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give ₹18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year... We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year. Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide ₹3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance....”