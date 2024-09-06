More Rains Expected In Gujarat, Maharashtra, East Rajasthan Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gujarat, Maharashtra and East Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the when the much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi festival is set to kick off, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert.

The weather department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, East and northeast India during September 8 to 10.

