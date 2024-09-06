Wi-Fi 7 Surges As WLAN Market Shows Signs Of Recovery In 2Q 2024, According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CommScope, Extreme, H3C, and Juniper Jostle for Share Position

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, there was a glimmer of hope in the enterprise class Wireless LAN (WLAN) market as revenues increased Q/Q to $2.2 B. The adoption of Wi-Fi 7 accelerated, with over half of the world's units.

"While revenues dropped significantly Y/Y,

the fact that 2Q registered the first Q/Q growth in a year is a positive sign for the industry," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "During the famine and feast of the supply chain problems, the market share ranking of some vendors has been volatile. Juniper's Mist

WLAN has climbed up 3 positions on the market leader table, overtaking CommScope, Extreme, and H3C on a trailing four-quarter basis. Now that the demand-driven market is returning, vendors will be fighting to re-establish their market position."

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2024 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:



Wi-Fi 7 adoption surged in 2Q 2024; however, large volumes of Wi-Fi 6E APs were also sold, especially to North America.

Dell'Oro Group's outlook calls for a gradual recovery in revenues in the second half of the year and into 2025.

All macro regions contracted on a Y/Y basis. North America gained in revenue share, signaling the region is recovering from the excess supply that has dampened demand. The purchase of Juniper by HPE obtained several regulatory approvals, and enterprise uncertainty about the acquisition does not appear to be dampening sales of Juniper Mist WLAN.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers and Licenses, with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Public Cloud vs. Premises and Private Cloud deployments, by geographic region, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at

[email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact

Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group