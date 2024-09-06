Putin Obsessed With Territorial Conquests, Doesn't Want Peace - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin dictator Vladimir does not want peace and remains obsessed with territorial conquests, so he needs to be coerced to peace that Ukraine longs for.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this during the opening of the regular meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We do want to end this war – we want peace. We want to save our people first of all, our country. It is Putin who doesn't want peace, and he is obsessed with territorial conquests. He wants our cities or the ruins that remain of them. And that is why we need strength. We need to force Russia to seek peace. We need to make Russian cities and even Russian soldiers think about what they need – peace or Putin? And it is realistic to push them to choose peace," said Zelensky.

The 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is being held in Germany on September 6, the first such event personally attended by President Zelensky.

As stated by the Pentagon press service, the meeting of the coalition members in the Rammstein format will focus on strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities, the Air Force Coalition, as well as the increase of defense industrial output of the participating countries.