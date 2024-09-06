Big Lots Postpones Second Quarter Earnings Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to Report Results on September 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, (NYSE: BIG ) today announced it has postponed the release of its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended August 3, which had previously been scheduled for September 6. The Company expects to report its second quarter of fiscal 2024 results on September 12, 2024.

About Big Lots

Big Lots

is one

of

the nation's largest

closeout

retailers,

focused on extreme value.

The

Company

is

dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more.

It

fulfills its

mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the company's customers, associates and vendors has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots .

