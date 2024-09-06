Krystal Biotech To Present At H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc . (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global on September 10, 2024, in New York. Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to give a company presentation at 12:30 pm ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.



A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 12:30 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company's website .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company's first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT

Investors and Media:

Stéphane Paquette

Krystal Biotech

...