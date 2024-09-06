Peru Surpasses Chile With Over 27 Years Of Steady Inflation Control

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru has set a new standard in regional economic stability by maintaining single-digit inflation for over 27 years, from February 1997 to August 2024, surpassing Chile's previous record.



This achievement marks the longest such period in South America, making Peru a leading example of effective inflation control.



In addition, the Central Reserve of Peru's (BCRP ) autonomy has been pivotal in achieving this stability.



The BCRP's independence, solidified in the 1993 Constitution, has allowed it to implement policies effectively without interference.



Since 2002, these policies have centered around an explicit inflation targeting scheme (MEI), which aims to keep inflation between 1% and 3%.







Despite occasional price spikes from external factors like food and fuel costs, the BCRP has managed to keep inflation expectations anchored. The majority of months since 2002 have fallen within their target range.



This consistent management contrasts sharply with the hyperinflation experienced in the late 1980s. It emphasizes the profound impact of strategic monetary policy.



Peru's success story underscores the importance of central bank autonomy and targeted monetary policy in fostering long-term economic stability. It serves as a benchmark for other nations grappling with inflation.

