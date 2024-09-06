President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Saudi Arabia's Minister Of Investment In Cernobbio
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev met with Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of
Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and co-chairman of the
Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the city of
Cernobbio, Italy, Azernews reports.
MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108644100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.