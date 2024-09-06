President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Saudi Arabia's Minister Of Investment In Cernobbio

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the city of Cernobbio, Italy, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.