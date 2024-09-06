The Busch Group At Hydrogen Technology Expo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Busch Group will present vacuum solutions for hydrogen and cell from their brands Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum at this year's Hydrogen on October 23 and 24, 2024 in Hamburg. The group of companies covers the entire range of services from development to and service - all from a single source. One outstanding benefit of the Busch Group is its extensive

worldwide service network, which offers customers fast and efficient support.



Busch Vacuum Solutions: Versatile blowers for fuel cells



At the Hydrogen Technology Expo, Busch will present two models from the MINK MH series: the MINK MH 0018 ( and the MINK MH 0040 ( The blowers are suitable for use in all applications where fuel cell systems are used today and where they will be used in the future

(stationary, heavy-duty, marine, rail, aviation). Their compact dimensions make them suitable for direct integration into fuel cell systems. In larger systems, multiple blowers can be operated in parallel.



Reliable recirculation of hydrogen in fuel cells



Busch MINK MH recirculation blowers have been specially designed for the recirculation of excess hydrogen in fuel cells ( These blowers recirculate the hydrogen in a dry and contact- free process using claw compressor technology. The intelligent variable speed drive makes it

possible to adapt the volume flow precisely to the fuel cell's H2 requirements, resulting in a high efficiency factor.



Pfeiffer Vacuum: state-of-the-art mass spectrometer for gas and residual gas analysis



Pfeiffer Vacuum will present the compact, portable OmniStar GSD 350 mass spectrometer at the Hydrogen Technology Expo. This benchtop instrument provides fast, reliable and precise measurements of non-condensable gases at atmospheric pressure. PV MassSpec mass

spectrometer software supports qualitative and quantitative analysis, covering mass ranges from 1 to 300 u. The OmniStar GSD 350 is ideal for material characterization, including desorption measurements and hydrogen permeation studies through tank or gasket materials.



Mobile leak test module for flexible leakage tests



In addition, Pfeiffer Vacuum will present a mobile leak test module as a modular solution for leakage tests. This module enables versatile tests with the tracer gases helium and hydrogen or forming gas thanks to the individual configuration of components. Its optional automation

capabilities make it particularly suitable for efficient and reliable testing in pre-development to small-series production. Pfeiffer Vacuum also offers a special leak test module for the leakage testing of monopolar or bipolar plates, which can be seamlessly integrated into

existing production lines. The innovative design and new process enable short cycle times, thus supporting efficient manufacturing.



Trade fair visitors can attend the Hydrogen Technology Expo 2024 on October 23 and 24, 2024 at Booth D10 in Hall 3 to speak with experts from the Busch Group and learn more about the innovative solutions and technologies.

