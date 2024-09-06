Southern Gas Corridor Ensures Energy Security For Ten Countries, President Says
“Energy supplies today clearly demonstrate that national
security cannot be separated from energy security,” said President
Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the session titled“Azerbaijan's role
in the new geopolitical environment” at the International Cernobbio
Forum, Azernews reports.
“The 3,500 km integrated pipeline system from Azerbaijan to
Italy, known as the Southern gas Corridor, today ensures energy
security for ten countries. We now have ten countries receiving gas
from Azerbaijan, seven of which are members of the European Union.
That is probably why the European Commission calls Azerbaijan a
pan-European gas supplier and a reliable partner,” the head of
state noted.
The most prestigious event organized by The European House –
Ambrosetti, the forum, traditionally known as "Cernobbio Forum",
brings together an array of speakers of the highest level from the
world of politics, academia, government, and business, from across
the globe. Since 1975, it has fostered debates on today's and
tomorrow's major global issues.
