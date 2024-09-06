Southern Gas Corridor Ensures Energy Security For Ten Countries, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Energy supplies today clearly demonstrate that national security cannot be separated from security,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the session titled“Azerbaijan's role in the new geopolitical environment” at the International Cernobbio Forum, Azernews reports.

“The 3,500 km integrated pipeline system from Azerbaijan to Italy, known as the Southern Corridor, today ensures energy security for ten countries. We now have ten countries receiving gas from Azerbaijan, seven of which are members of the European Union. That is probably why the European Commission calls Azerbaijan a pan-European gas supplier and a reliable partner,” the head of state noted.

﻿﻿The most prestigious event organized by The European House – Ambrosetti, the forum, traditionally known as "Cernobbio Forum", brings together an array of speakers of the highest level from the world of politics, academia, government, and business, from across the globe. Since 1975, it has fostered debates on today's and tomorrow's major global issues.