Rishab Pant Reveals Contrasting Coaching Mentality Of Gautam Gambhir And Rahul Dravid

Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of Indian men's team in July, after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended with an ICC T20 triumph in West Indies. The former India opener's era began with a T20I series victory away to Sri Lanka, but the Men in Blue surprisingly lost the three-match ODI series 2-0.

The Indian team's next assignment is a two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19.



India wicketkeeper batsman Rishab Pant has shared his thoughts on Gambhir's mentality. In an interview with Jio Cinema, Pant was asked about biggest the biggest shift in Indian cricket under Gambhir.



“I feel Rahul bhai was very balanced as a human being and as a coach. It could be both good and bad. There are positives and negatives, and it depends on where individuals want to focus. Gauti bhai (Gambhir) is more aggressive, he's very one-sided about the fact that you have to win. But you need to find the right balance and improve,” Pant Said.

Pant also emphasized on the fact that teams like Bangladesh shouldn't be taken lightly. Bangladesh recently thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in a two-match Test series in Rawalpindi and will be coming to India full of confidence.



"Asian teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka excel in familiar conditions. As the Indian team, we focus on maintaining our standards and playing with the same intensity, regardless of the opposition, Pant further said.



