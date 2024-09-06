Gold Price In Qatari Market Down By 0.28% In Current Week
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 0.28 percent during the current week,to reach $2,496.50000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National bank (QNB).
The data showed that the price of gold declined from $2503.67800 per ounce recorded last Sunday.
The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly decline, with silver dropping by 2.02 percent to $28.28000 per ounce, down from $ 28.86970 recorded on Sunday, and platinum by 1.84 percent to $915.35170 per ounce, compared to $932.52550 per ounce at the beginning of the week.
MENAFN06092024000063011010ID1108643805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.