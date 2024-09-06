Gold Price In Qatari Market Down By 0.28% In Current Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari declined by 0.28 percent during the current week,to reach $2,496.50000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold declined from $2503.67800 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly decline, with silver dropping by 2.02 percent to $28.28000 per ounce, down from $ 28.86970 recorded on Sunday, and platinum by 1.84 percent to $915.35170 per ounce, compared to $932.52550 per ounce at the beginning of the week.