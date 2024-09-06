Minister Al Kuwari Meets With Lebanese Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with Caretaker Minister of and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon, H E Amin Salam on the sidelines of his participation in the Ministerial Meeting of the Economic and Social Council in its regular session (114), held in Cairo. Minister Al Kuwari also met with Governor of the Central of Egypt, H E Hassan Abdullah, and Minister of Trade and Export of the Republic of Tunisia, H E Samir Abid. During the meetings, many topics related to common interests were discussed, especially in the and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.