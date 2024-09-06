Stagione By Nikolaos Karintzaidis Wins Silver In A' Furniture Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stagione

Innovative Transformative Chair Captures Essence of Change and Comfort in Nature-Inspired Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of furniture design, has announced Nikolaos Karintzaidis as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category for his exceptional work titled "Stagione." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Stagione as an outstanding example of innovative and functional design within the highly competitive furniture industry.Stagione's nature-inspired design captures the attention of both industry professionals and consumers seeking unique, comfortable, and adaptable furniture solutions. By drawing inspiration from the organic forms and textures found in nature, particularly leaf formations, Karintzaidis has created a chair that not only responds to the human body but also fosters an emotional connection between the object and its user.The transformative nature of Stagione sets it apart from traditional chair designs. The upholstery, attached to the solid canaletta walnut wood frame using magnets, allows the shape to be modified and personalized, reflecting the passing of time registered in natural elements. This adaptability, combined with the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable materials such as textured hemp padding, showcases Karintzaidis's commitment to creating furniture that is both functional and environmentally conscious.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Nikolaos Karintzaidis's dedication to pushing the boundaries of furniture design while maintaining a strong focus on user experience and environmental sustainability. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, further solidifying Karintzaidis's position as a leading figure in the industry.Interested parties may learn more about Stagione and its designer at:About Nikolaos KarintzaidisNiko Kapa is an award-winning architect, industrial designer, and researcher based in Dubai. With a genuine interest in the building and construction industry, Kapa maintains an active role throughout the design process, focusing on sustainability and the cultural importance of architecture. His work addresses urban planning, architecture, and industrial design, building links between theory and practice. Nikolaos Karintzaidis hails from Greece and brings his unique perspective to the global design community.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate the designer's expertise, talent, and insight. Winning designs often incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

