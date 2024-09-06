Venezuela Proposes Economic Zone With Colombia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recently announced an ambitious plan to create a Binational Economic Zone along the border with Colombia.



This announcement came during the second meeting between Venezuela and Colombia , held in Miranda state.



This initiative targets economic expansion. It seeks to leverage the benefits of Venezuela's Special Economic Zones Law.



By doing so, it will enhance trade and production between Venezuela's Táchira state and Colombia's Norte de Santander department.



Maduro highlighted this project as part of a wider strategy to deepen economic cooperation with Colombia.







Moreover, Venezuela is in talks with the Development Bank of Latin America. They are working to establish a significant development area along this shared border.



Additionally, Maduro revealed the launch of new tourism routes in Táchira. There is also a new corridor that will allow Colombian tourists to visit Mérida.



This region is a prime tourist destination in Venezuela, featuring the Mukumbarí cable car. Notably, it is the world's highest, reaching 4,765 meters above sea level.



The creation of this economic zone is crucial for economic recovery and strengthening trade relations between the two countries.



Notably, commercial ties have already surged by 56% this year compared to the previous one.



This collaborative effort promises to bolster the economic landscapes of both nations. Ultimately, it aims to foster long-term prosperity across the region.

