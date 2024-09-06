BREAKING: SC Rejects Sandip Ghosh's Plea Challenging HC Order For CBI Probe In Alleged Money Laundering

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Supreme Court of India on Friday rejected a petition filed by Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, who was challenging a Calcutta High Court order that mandated a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into irregularities at the hospital.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ruled that Ghosh did not have the standing to be included as a party in the matter. This decision comes after the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench, under Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj, directed the CBI to investigate the alleged financial misconduct during Ghosh's tenure.

The investigation was initiated following a petition from Akhtar Ali, a former deputy medical superintendent at R.G. Kar. Justice Bhardwaj also ordered that the CBI's inquiry be monitored by the court to ensure transparency.

Ghosh initially sought to challenge this order before the Calcutta High Court's division bench, which included Justices Harish Tandon and Hiranmay Bhattacharya. However, he was advised to obtain a copy of the single-judge bench's order before proceeding. Instead, Ghosh opted to appeal directly to the Supreme Court, which dismissed his plea.

On August 25, CBI officials conducted raids at several locations in Kolkata, including Ghosh's residence, as part of their investigation into the financial irregularities. Following the raids, on September 2, Ghosh and three other individuals were taken into custody by the CBI's economic offences wing. The next day, a special court in Kolkata remanded the four suspects, including Ghosh, to CBI custody for eight days.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a major crackdown on Ghosh on Friday morning. Supported by central forces, the ED began a raid at Ghosh's home in Beleghata, Kolkata, around 6:25 AM. Despite securing the area, officials have yet to gain access to the residence. The raid is part of a larger investigation into money laundering activities linked to the case.

Ghosh, currently in CBI custody, faces serious allegations of financial misconduct connected to his time at R.G. Kar Medical College. Efforts to reach his family inside the house have been unsuccessful so far.