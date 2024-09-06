Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Sources Claim CBI Finds No Evidence Of Gangrape, Says Sanjay Roy Acted Alone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that the Kolkata doctor's death last month was not a gangrape, as evidence suggests only Sanjay Roy, who was arrested by police, was involved in the heinous crime at RG Kar Hospital. According to sources, the probe is nearing its final stages, and the agency will soon file charges in the case, which was transferred to them by the Kolkata High Court.

The CBI is under pressure to deliver justice in the case, with the Chief facing criticism from rivals and civil society activists. Last week, she demanded an update on the investigation, stating, "I had asked for five days (for the police to probe), but the case was sent to CBI. They don't want justice; they want delay. It has been 16 days; where is justice?"

State Minister Bratya Basu has also demanded a detailed report on the investigation, saying, "Twenty-three days have passed since the case was transferred, and there is no progress report from CBI. We demand a detailed report of the investigation. When Kolkata Police was investigating, regular updates were given through press conferences."

The CBI has sent a medical report, including DNA evidence from the accused, to experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for further analysis. The agency will conclude the inquiry after receiving the final opinion from the doctors.

Sources confirmed that the CBI has recorded over 100 statements and conducted 10 polygraph tests, including two of former hospital chief Dr. Sandip Ghosh, and found no evidence to suggest others were involved in the rape and murder of the doctor, who was found dead in a hospital room on August 9.

The agency has made three arrests, including Dr. Ghosh, who was arrested on Monday over alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as hospital chief. Dr. Ghosh was grilled by the CBI for two weeks and was arrested based on a petition by a former hospital employee, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali, who accused him of selling unclaimed corpses, trafficking in biomedical waste, and accepting commissions from medicine and medical equipment suppliers.

The CBI raided Dr. Ghosh's house in Kolkata again on Friday morning. The agency is expected to file a status report with the Calcutta High Court on September 17.

The RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country and globally, with multiple claims and allegations made. The case has also triggered violent protests and dharnas, including an incident in Kolkata on August 15, where a mob stormed the hospital campus and allegedly vandalized the seminar room where the body was found.

The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the case, and a hearing is underway before a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

