Kangana’S ‘Emergency’ Postponed Again: Still Waiting For Certification From Censor Board

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker and MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared that her film“Emergency” has been postponed yet again as she still awaits certification from the Central Board of Certification (CBFC).

The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on Friday, September 6. Kangana took to her Instagram on Friday morning and announced“with a heavy heart” that her film's release has been pushed once again.

She wrote:“With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial. 'Emergency' which was suppose to release today has been postponed and we are still waiting for the certification from censor board.”

Kangana shared that she will be sharing the new release date soon.

“Thanks for your understanding and patience, new release date will be announced soon,” she wrote.

On September 4, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Censor Board to decide by September 18 any representations by Sikh bodies, groups or individuals who have objections to the September 6 release of the film, "Emergency".

“Emergency” is based on India's Emergency period between 1975-1977. Kangana essays the role of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahim Chaudhary, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Vishak Nair, plus others, and the screenplay by Ritesh Shah.

Talking about the film getting released on September 6, Kangana last week told IANS:“Hopefully. My film got cleared from the censor. And the day we were about to get the certificate, a lot of people did a lot of drama. There are a lot of issues with the censor as well. So I hope it gets released. Because suddenly, as they say, the carpet is pulled from someone's feet. I was very confident that I got the certification. But now they are not giving me my certificate."

She had said that she is determined to fight for her film.

“And it's getting too late. I hope the film comes on time. Otherwise, I am determined to fight for it. I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my right as an individual. You can't change history and scare us by threats,” she said.

“We have to show the history. An almost 70-year-old woman was shot 30-35 times in her house... Someone must have killed her. Now you want to show it... Because apparently, you think you can hurt someone. But you have to show the history. So how did she die? So I said, let's put a plate on the wall that she died because she was shot in the sky. If they are going to suppress the voice of an artiste and my creative liberty... Some people have wielded their guns and we are not afraid of guns.”