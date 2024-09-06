Global Hematologic Malignancies Market Size To Worth USD 144.58 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.97%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Hematologic Malignancies Size was Valued at USD 67.18 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Hematologic Malignancies Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 144.58 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: DELFI Diagnostics, Inc, Innate Pharma SA, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc., Takeda Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and others key vendors.

New York, United States , Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hematologic Malignancies Market Size is to Grow from USD 67.18 Billion in 2023 to USD 144.58 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.97% during projected period.







Hematologic malignancies are cancers of the bone marrow, lymph nodes, and blood. Lymphomas, primarily NHLs, are more common than leukemias and myeloma of the newly diagnosed cancers known as hematologic malignancies. Oxygen transport, wound clotting, and immunological defense are carried out by platelets, red blood cells (RBCs), and white blood cells (WBCs), all of which develop from hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow. A higher focus on the creation of novel treatments and an increase in the incidence of blood cancer will be driving the market. The second greatest contributor to cancer-related mortality worldwide, blood malignancies rank as the fifth most common type of cancer. The three most common blood cancers are multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and leukemia. However, strict government limitations on cancer treatments and a general lack of awareness about all forms of cancer will also act as roadblocks and restrict the market's growth.

The Global Hematologic Malignancies Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Disease (Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Others), By End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The leukemia segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global hematologic malignancies market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of diseases, the global hematologic malignancies market is divided into leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Among these, the leukemia segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global hematologic malignancies market during the projected timeframe. The elderly population's higher susceptibility to leukemia, better healthcare facilities, and advances in medication are the main causes of the growth.

The chemotherapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global hematologic malignancies market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of therapy, the global hematologic malignancies market is divided into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and others. Among these, the chemotherapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global hematologic malignancies market during the projected timeframe. The rise in cancer diagnoses, easier access to healthcare, and the creation of novel cancer-treating medications are the main factors driving the growth of chemotherapy.

The hospital pharmacies segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global hematologic malignancies market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end users, the global hematologic malignancies market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. Among these, the hospital pharmacies segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global hematologic malignancies market during the estimated period. The hospital pharmacies have staff members with particular training in handling complex pharmaceuticals and are outfitted to handle such drugs.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hematologic malignancies market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hematologic malignancies market over the forecast period. The availability of branded drugs and a strong healthcare infrastructure are factors contributing to the region's growth. The large share of the market under analysis in North America can be attributed to the region's advanced healthcare system, high blood cancer patient prevalence, and accessibility to name-brand medications.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global hematologic malignancies market during the projected timeframe. Asia Pacific hematologic malignancies as a result of an increase in the elderly population, a notable rise in patients with particular diseases, and improvements to healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Hematologic Malignancies Market includes are DELFI Diagnostics, Inc., Innate Pharma SA, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and others key vendors.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, A novel, extremely sensitive SITU hybridization test was launched by Roche. The recently approved clinical test is intended to assist pathologists in distinguishing between a normal cell and a B-cell cancer. More diagnosed patients who may have B-cell lymphoma can now be tested due to the announcement.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global capnography devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Hematologic Malignancies Market, By Disease



Leukemia

Lymphoma Myeloma

Global Hematologic Malignancies Market, By Therapy



Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy Other Therapies

Global Hematologic Malignancies Market, By End User



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Others

Global Hematologic Malignancies Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

