UGREEN Unveils Uno Series At IFA 2024: Fast-Charging Solutions With A Fun Twist

UGREEN UNO SERIES- Fast and Fun Accessories for iPhone.

The UGREEN Uno series offers fast and fun accessories designed specifically for iPhone users, including wired PD chargers that provide high-wattage fast charging, as well as the latest Qi2 magnetic wireless charging devices compatible with Apple's MagSafe, along with hubs and cables. The Ugreen Uno Series flagship products include the UGREEN Uno Charger 100W, UGREEN Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W, and UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W. These innovative chargers and power banks are designed with "Fast and Fun Charging" in mind. The Groovy, unique robot appearance can be cool and cute. During the charging process, the TFT Screen could support the display of more cute emojis, offering a more interesting experience to the users.

In addition to this unique design, the UGREEN Uno Charger 100W stands out with its impressive 100W rapid charging capability. A single port can charge a MacBook Pro 16'' to 43% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, the three USB-C and one USB-A ports can fast charge up to four devices simultaneously, eliminating the need for multiple chargers. The latest GaNInfinityTM Chip enables faster charging in a compact size, while UGREEN's built-in ThermalGuardTM system monitors temperature changes in real-time helping UGREEN Uno Charger provide instant protection from overheating, overcharge, and excessive current.

Another exciting product in the Uno Series is the UGREEN Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W . Qi2 certified and equipped with 15W magnetic fast charging, this power bank is twice as fast as traditional 7.5W magnetic charging*. It boasts 20W two-way USB-C fast charging for rapid wired power delivery, and a foldable metal stand enabling convenient charging and use, all encased in a sleek, compact, and portable design. With its strong magnetic force, the power bank ensures effortless and reliable charging, even in trickle charging mode for low-current devices like Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches.

The UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W is another must-see product at IFA 2024. With its 15W wireless magnetic charging, it is Qi2 certified and can meet the needs of iPhone 15W wireless fast charging. This charger has dual wireless charging pads - one for charging the phone at 15W, and another for charging wireless earbuds at 5W simultaneously. It also includes a 5W USB-C port to plug in a watch charger and juice up the smartwatch. It also features an adjustable viewing angle of up to 70 degrees, wide compatibility with the latest Apple devices, and foreign object detection protection. The strong magnetic force and high-temperature resistance ensure safe and efficient charging.

This series will also feature the UGREEN Uno Power Bank 10000mAh 30W , featuring 30W two-way USB-C fast charging to fully juice up in just 2 hours, along with a built-in durable USB-C cable for conveniently charging all your devices on-the-go. Additionally, The UGREEN Uno 6-in-1 USB-C Hub boasts four blazing-fast 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, delivering pristine picture quality complemented by HDMI ports that support ultra-high refresh rates for an immersive visual experience. And for individuals needing a reliable USB-C to USB-C cable, the UGREEN Uno USB-C to USB-C cable 100W is the perfect solution.

UGREEN's commitment to innovative and user-friendly products is evident in its new Ugreen Uno Series. With its fun and engaging design, fast charging capabilities, and safety features, the Uno Series will surely be a hit among consumers. Don't miss out on the fun and fast charging experience - check out the Ugreen Uno Series at UGREEN's booth (Booth # Hall 3.2 - 108) at IFA 2024 .



Ugreen's Uno series of products will be rolling out after September 16th on Ugreen and Amazon. For more details and updates, please check Ugreen official web . For more product pictures, please click Here .