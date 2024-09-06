Why German Reunification Is Still A Good Idea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) When asked about my opinion on German reunification, I usually respond that I think it is a good idea, and that we should do it. This is, of course, a joke, as Germany is now united with no official internal borders.

However, 35 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the division between West and East Germany remains clearly visible, with the victory of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state of Thuringia in Sunday's state parliamentary a case in point. A quick glance at economic and social statistics tells us these divergences show no sign of disappearing in the near future.

Today, compared with the East, West Germany has higher income levels, lower unemployment rates, more firms, fewer hours worked, more millionaires, higher car ownership, higher voter participation, less preference for extreme political parties, higher share of younger citizens, higher proportion of immigrants, higher number of religious affiliations and more waste produced.

Historical significance

The differences clearly coincide with the former border between West and East Germany, now referred to as the Former Territory of the Federal Republic and the New Länder, respectively. The historical separation of Germany after World War II created two countries with opposing economic and social systems that diverged for more than 40 years.

However, the explanation for the current differences is more complex than just this massive shock. In fact, a trio of authors has shown that the same regional disparities already existed before the establishment of the German Democratic Republic (GDR). For example, in 1925, the“West” already had a lower share of working-class workers, more self-employment, lower voting shares in extreme parties, higher church attendance and lower female labor participation. Furthermore, the destructive impact of World War II was larger in the East, and there was selective migration from East to West immediately after the war and just before the wall was raised.

Approximation but no lasting convergence

The idea that reunification would yield long-term convergence was probably wildly optimistic.

It is true that East Germany inherited well-functioning institutions from West Germany. It also went through a privatization process that was better than people initially thought , and received large financial transfers from the West that were used to finance social expenditure and investment.

However, after an initial improvement in living standards in the East, economic conditions quickly deteriorated, and the population shrank. Fiscal transfers may have reduced the divergence between the two regions but they did not deliver sustained convergence.