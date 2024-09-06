Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 6: Check Price Of 22K, 24K. 18K

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 6th of September 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k

The Price of in Kolkata today, September 6th per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,840 and ₹7,182 for 24 carat

1 gram - ₹6,840

₹6,840 (yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 54,720 ₹ 54,720 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 68,400 ₹68,400 (yesterday)

1 gram - ₹7,182

₹7,182 (Yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 57,456

₹ 57,456 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 71,820

₹ 71,820 (Yesterday)

