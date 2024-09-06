عربي


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 6: Check Price Of 22K, 24K. 18K

9/6/2024 12:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 6th of September 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k


The Price of gold in Kolkata today, September 6th per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,840 and ₹7,182 for 24 carat


1 gram - ₹6,840
₹6,840 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,720 ₹ 54,720 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,400 ₹68,400 (yesterday)


1 gram - ₹7,182
₹7,182 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,456
₹ 57,456 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 71,820
₹ 71,820 (Yesterday)


8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹ 57,456


8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 4th September was ₹ 57,456


8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 3rd of September was ₹ 57,456

