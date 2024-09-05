Why Frontline Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

One in five frontline workers feel so overwhelmed by information at their job, they've considered quitting.

A new poll of 1,000 U.S. workers in retail, food service, and hospitality industries found that overall, 83% of workers feel overwhelmed to some degree by the amount of information they need to do their job properly.

Many pin the source of their work-related stress on not knowing certain skills as part of their job role (43%). Over half (55%) also admitted they're more likely to make a mistake if they're feeling stressed by their job.

Adding to their stress, three in four struggle on some level to stay updated on what information is needed for their job.





Commissioned by Wisetail and conducted by Talker Research, the study found three in 10 are either unsure or positive their company isn't able to provide them with up-to-date and consistent resources for their training.

However, many workers believe when their employers do give them proper information resources, it can make a world of difference.

Eighty-three percent said it's easy for them to learn skills for their role thanks to company-provided training either in-person (78%), online (62%) or through a paper resource (50%).

And as a result, 52% said they frequently learn something new in their role. Indeed, only 2% claimed they“never” learn anything new from their job.

“It's very easy to get overwhelmed by information, and that can absolutely lead to making mistakes,” said Ali Knapp, President at Wisetail.“As some of these respondents said it, it's important to not rush into it and to take time to learn about their role and really lean into the resources your company provides.”

Results also found 69% of workers believe their current role has given them skills to be used in the future for their longer-term career. In fact, just as many consider their jobs to be a long-term career opportunity, rather than just a short-term role.

And 70% would likely continue working with their current organization if they were to be offered a long-term position at the company.

The average person has worked their current role for more than two years and needed the first five months to learn how to do their role, with another four months to understand what it is they do on a daily basis.

Most (84%) said their job's responsibilities met their original expectations when they applied.

“It's clear that people care about their jobs and want to keep working with their current companies,” continued Knapp.“Employees can see that, without the strain of information overload, if their companies provide them with the right tools, resources and learning opportunities they would be set up for success.”

