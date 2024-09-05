Raleigh Venture Capitalist Launches Art Moto Festival 2024 - A Celebration Of Art, Music, And Motorcycles For Charity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Capitalist Ross O'Brien, known as "The Biker," is proud to announce the Art Moto Festival 2024 , a unique event that combines art, music, and motorcycles to support a worthy cause. The festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature an art exhibition, charity auction, and live music. It will be held in Smoky Hollow on October 26, 2024, from 3 PM to 9 PM.

Ross O'Brien, who relocated his firm to Raleigh in 2022, chose the city for its exceptional quality of life, strategic connectivity to major commercial hubs, and the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem of the RDU area. "Before moving to Raleigh, I was familiar with the Research Triangle Park, but living downtown exposed me to the vibrant artistic and musical community here," O'Brien said.

As the founder of Bonaventure Equity, a boutique early-stage venture capital fund focused on pharmaceutical developments for treating neurodegenerative diseases, O'Brien has long been committed to supporting veteran organizations through clinical research. "When I learned about an organization dedicated to treating PTSD and promoting mental health wellness for first responders and veterans, I saw a unique opportunity to host a festival that unites these communities," he explained. "The festival took on a life of its own as I rode my motorcycles around RDU for meetings. It's a mission to highlight what makes Raleigh unique, align my passions for art, music, and motorcycles, and support a great cause. All proceeds from the charity auction will go to The Motorcycle Relief Project."

Reflecting on his experience in Raleigh, O'Brien shared, "Living here has been a wonderful experience. The community's diversity, innovation, and education are driving the early-stage startup ecosystem. I'm continuously impressed by how friendly everyone is and by the abundance of artistic and musical talent in and around RDU. And, without a doubt, North Carolina is the best state I've lived in for indulging my passion for riding motorcycles." When he realized there wasn't a festival that celebrated art, music, and what makes Raleigh special, O'Brien took action, leveraging his network of artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs to create Art Moto.

Art Moto '24

will take place in Smoky Hollow on October 26th from 3 PM to 9 PM. The full agenda, including musical performances and featured artists, can be found on the Art Moto website. Visitors can also register for free general admission tickets and secure parking for unique motorcycles.

About The Investment Biker

Ross O'Brien is a lifelong entrepreneur turned venture capitalist, published author, and motorcycle enthusiast. As the founder of Bonaventure Equity, LLC, a Raleigh-based early-stage pharmaceutical development fund, he invests in pioneering scientific innovations with the potential to address healthcare's most significant challenges. Inspired by his experiences in writing and teaching entrepreneurship, and his passion for motorcycles, Ross shares his perspectives on the entrepreneurial journey through The Investment Biker website-an intersection of creativity, art, investing, and entrepreneurship.

Visit

investmentbiker

to learn more about the movement that fuses investing, entrepreneurship, and motorcycle adventures. At the heart of The Investment Biker is storytelling and community, encouraging others to dare greatly and embrace the journey over the destination.

Journey > Destination

