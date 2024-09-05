Sun Life U.S. Enhances Claims Connectivity To Get Members Their Benefits Faster And Easier

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. is making benefits easier for members by integrating claims across its disability, supplemental health, stop-loss and products. When a member has more than one of these products and files a single claim, all other applicable Sun Life benefits will be processed automatically, ensuring members quickly receive all the coverage they elected without having to file additional claims. This also creates an advantage for employers who buy multiple products from Sun Life U.S. and provides members with valuable benefits when they need them most.

"Often, members do not realize they have enrolled in additional benefits that might also provide coverage for their health conditions," said Joi Tillman, president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "Now, we can do the work for them and provide complete claims coverage across these products. The more we connect our claims data across products, the better we can serve our members and ensure they receive all of their benefits quickly and seamlessly."

This latest innovation builds on a prior solution allowing Sun Life members to file one claim for all applicable leaves from work, including disability, state, federal, and others. In total, Sun Life's claims integration connects the company's three largest business groups:

Group Benefits





Members who file claims for short-term disability benefits will automatically receive applicable supplemental health benefits, such as those provided by hospital indemnity coverage. An initial supplemental health claim will also initiate any additional supplemental health payments that apply, such as critical illness or accident coverage.

Health and Risk Solutions



A member whose employer has filed a stop-loss cancer claim will automatically receive applicable critical illness benefits, since cancer is a condition typically covered in most critical illness plans.

Dental

Dental members also enrolled in supplemental health coverage will automatically receive a wellness benefit when they engage in preventive oral care.

"Data integration is the future of benefits, and we believe that when done securely and safely, it can vastly improve the benefits experience for workers everywhere," said Bryan Burke, assistant vice president, Product Management and Development, Sun Life U.S. "Automatic benefit payments are important mechanisms that save our members time and effort, allowing them to focus on taking care of themselves."

The Integration of medical stop-loss and critical illness claims and the connection to dental claims are the latest examples of integration across Sun Life's products, adding to prior enhancements such as offering Health Navigator to Group clients .

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit

.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

Media contact

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

