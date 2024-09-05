Jet And Piston Single Aircraft Asking Prices See Yearly And Monthly Declines Amidst Steady Inventory Growth

Inventory levels of U.S. and Canadian turboprop aircraft rose 1.52% M/M and 6.07% YOY in August, continuing several months of growth. Asking values were up 1.97% M/M and 1.55% YOY and are trending sideways.

The key metric used in all of

Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analyses of asking value and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets



Inventory levels of used jet aircraft worldwide decreased by 1.7% month over month in August but are trending upward. Inventory was up 7.85% year over year. Sandhills observed a slight M/M change in asking values, down 0.05%, and a more significant YOY drop of 6.09%.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft



In the U.S. and Canadian piston single aircraft markets, inventory levels inched downward 1.08% M/M in August and are trending sideways. Inventory was 11.09% lower than year-ago levels. Asking values decreased by 0.45% M/M and 1.24% YOY and are trending downward.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft



Inventory levels of U.S. and Canadian turboprop aircraft rose 1.52% M/M and 6.07% YOY in August, continuing several months of growth. Asking values were up 1.97% M/M and 1.55% YOY and are trending sideways.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters



Inventory levels are trending upward in the worldwide used piston helicopter market. Sandhills observed increases of 2.56% M/M and 5.26% YOY in August. Meanwhile, asking prices fell by 8.06% M/M and remain lower than last year, down 1.03% YOY, but are trending upward.

