ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For August 2024


9/5/2024 4:46:08 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 16.3% in Colombia and 1.6% in Puerto Rico, and declined 10.7% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
 (NYSE: ASR ; BMV: ASUR), ASUR,
a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2024 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 2.8% compared to August 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 16.3% in Colombia and 1.6% in Puerto Rico, while Mexico reported a decrease of 10.7%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 24.8% in international traffic and 14.1% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported 21.6% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 0.7% in domestic traffic. Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 9.1% and 12.6%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from August 1 to August 31, 2024 and from August 1 to August 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Mexico

3,752,851

3,350,590

(10.7)


29,511,348

28,586,240

(3.1)

Domestic Traffic

2,024,362

1,839,599

(9.1)

14,049,091

13,141,722

(6.5)

International Traffic

1,728,489

1,510,991

(12.6)

15,462,257

15,444,518

(0.1)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,116,216

1,134,323

1.6


8,497,329

9,274,541

9.1

Domestic Traffic

998,100

990,742

(0.7)

7,604,175

8,218,594

8.1

International Traffic

118,116

143,581

21.6

893,154

1,055,947

18.2

Colombia

1,291,587

1,502,187

16.3


9,832,115

10,865,979

10.5

Domestic Traffic

1,020,110

1,163,486

14.1

7,914,708

8,479,908

7.1

International Traffic

271,477

338,701

24.8

1,917,407

2,386,071

24.4

Total Traffic

6,160,654

5,987,100

(2.8)


47,840,792

48,726,760

1.9

Domestic Traffic

4,042,572

3,993,827

(1.2)

29,567,974

29,840,224

0.9

International Traffic

2,118,082

1,993,273

(5.9)

18,272,818

18,886,536

3.4

Mexico Passenger Traffic









August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

2,024,362

1,839,599

(9.1)


14,049,091

13,141,722

(6.5)

CUN

Cancun

1,153,621

983,288

(14.8)

7,875,338

6,789,074

(13.8)

CZM

Cozumel

24,686

23,574

(4.5)

126,653

162,270

28.1

HUX

Huatulco

68,883

64,213

(6.8)

566,708

491,235

(13.3)

MID

Merida

297,974

305,445

2.5

2,198,787

2,191,682

(0.3)

MTT

Minatitlan

13,396

13,177

(1.6)

85,384

94,175

10.3

OAX

Oaxaca

144,337

134,031

(7.1)

956,323

1,010,265

5.6

TAP

Tapachula

50,510

50,630

0.2

347,158

403,541

16.2

VER

Veracruz

152,185

139,246

(8.5)

1,026,622

1,024,692

(0.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

118,770

125,995

6.1

866,118

974,788

12.5

International Traffic

1,728,489

1,510,991

(12.6)


15,462,257

15,444,518

(0.1)

CUN

Cancun

1,636,287

1,414,445

(13.6)

14,570,431

14,425,257

(1.0)

CZM

Cozumel

28,344

22,184

(21.7)

338,117

364,170

7.7

HUX

Huatulco

1,938

1,657

(14.5)

79,237

104,555

32.0

MID

Merida

25,778

30,373

17.8

223,317

251,222

12.5

MTT

Minatitlan

776

814

4.9

5,611

4,979

(11.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

21,367

22,581

5.7

148,172

166,679

12.5

TAP

Tapachula

1,327

1,196

(9.9)

12,252

9,297

(24.1)

VER

Veracruz

9,992

14,899

49.1

66,367

95,354

43.7

VSA

Villahermosa

2,680

2,842

6.0

18,753

23,005

22.7

Traffic Total Mexico

3,752,851

3,350,590

(10.7)


29,511,348

28,586,240

(3.1)

CUN

Cancun

2,789,908

2,397,733

(14.1)

22,445,769

21,214,331

(5.5)

CZM

Cozumel

53,030

45,758

(13.7)

464,770

526,440

13.3

HUX

Huatulco

70,821

65,870

(7.0)

645,945

595,790

(7.8)

MID

Merida

323,752

335,818

3.7

2,422,104

2,442,904

0.9

MTT

Minatitlan

14,172

13,991

(1.3)

90,995

99,154

9.0

OAX

Oaxaca

165,704

156,612

(5.5)

1,104,495

1,176,944

6.6

TAP

Tapachula

51,837

51,826

(0.0)

359,410

412,838

14.9

VER

Veracruz

162,177

154,145

(5.0)

1,092,989

1,120,046

2.5

VSA

Villahermosa

121,450

128,837

6.1

884,871

997,793

12.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

SJU Total

1,116,216

1,134,323

1.6


8,497,329

9,274,541

9.1

Domestic Traffic

998,100

990,742

(0.7)

7,604,175

8,218,594

8.1

International Traffic

118,116

143,581

21.6

893,154

1,055,947

18.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan








August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,020,110

1,163,486

14.1


7,914,708

8,479,908

7.1

MDE

Rionegro

749,341

893,041

19.2

5,886,351

6,345,956

7.8

EOH

Medellin

118,920

105,736

(11.1)

801,054

808,857

1.0

MTR

Monteria

103,063

118,440

14.9

844,000

961,643

13.9

APO

Carepa

16,849

14,377

(14.7)

134,638

117,062

(13.1)

UIB

Quibdo

29,880

26,560

(11.1)

232,525

221,515

(4.7)

CZU

Corozal

2,057

5,332

159.2

16,140

24,875

54.1

International Traffic

271,477

338,701

24.8


1,917,407

2,386,071

24.4

MDE

Rionegro

271,477

338,701

24.8

1,917,407

2,386,071

24.4

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,291,587

1,502,187

16.3


9,832,115

10,865,979

10.5

MDE

Rionegro

1,020,818

1,231,742

20.7

7,803,758

8,732,027

11.9

EOH

Medellin

118,920

105,736

(11.1)

801,054

808,857

1.0

MTR

Monteria

103,063

118,440

14.9

844,000

961,643

13.9

APO

Carepa

16,849

14,377

(14.7)

134,638

117,062

(13.1)

UIB

Quibdo

29,880

26,560

(11.1)

232,525

221,515

(4.7)

CZU

Corozal

2,057

5,332

159.2

16,140

24,875

54.1

About ASUR
 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit .

