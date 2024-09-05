Lifeist Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness (“Lifeist” or the“Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and to support human wellness in innovative ways, today announced the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the held earlier today (the“AGSM”).



A total of 13,837,781 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGSM, representing 39.92% of the votes of all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the AGSM as follows:



The four nominees to the Company's Board of Directors, namely Meni Morim, Laurens Feenstra, Branden Spikes, and John Sinclair, were elected for the ensuing year.

Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Public Accountants were appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

The yearly shareholder approval required by TSXV rules for the continued use of the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan was obtained. The special resolution for the sale of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Inc. met the super majority requirement (66.67%) with over 93% in favour of the sale to Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (“SSC”) under the terms of the share purchase agreement (the“SPA”) set forth in a press release of June 25, 2024. The Company expects to close the sale of all the shares of CannMart Inc. to SSC in accordance with the SPA next week.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders for their support on all the items of business including the sale of CannMart Inc. to Simply Solventless Concentrates,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist Wellness.“This transaction, once it closes, will mark a significant milestone for Lifeist as it will allow us to fully dedicate our resources and energy to building Mikra into a leading health and wellness company. With a clear focus on science-driven, nature-based ingredients, we are excited to continue our journey towards transforming human wellness and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders."

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to support human wellness in innovative ways. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

