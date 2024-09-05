(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bristal Assisted Living communities are utilizing innovative AI technologies to increase the safety of residents. Through the Foresite Fall Detection & Monitoring system, The Bristal can incorporate sophisticated predictive analytics that allows it to track changes in a resident's fall risk and other health conditions.

How it works:

"Foresite combines passive wireless sensors, depth sensors and under-bed sensors with artificial intelligence to proactively and continuously monitor and interpret a residents' movements and vital sign trends without recording actual picture, so privacy is always maintained," said Amy

Silva-Magalhaes, Chief Operating Officer of The Bristal Assisted Living. "The sensors communicate that data to the Foresite software which allows our care team to make an independent assessment to improve long-term care planning for our residents."

Falls are a major concern:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, more than one in four older adults ages 65 and older experience a fall, resulting in about 3 million emergency department visits. Roughly 20-30% of falls result in moderate to severe injuries such as hip fractures, broken bones and head injuries that reduce mobility, independence, and increase the risk of premature death. Approximately 88% of older adult hip fractures treated in the emergency department or hospitalized were the result of a fall.

How Foresite makes a difference:

"Foresite allows us to investigate the cause of a fall," says Erika Cerna, BSN, RN, Regional Director of Healthcare at The Bristal. "We can roll back the video and see what a resident was doing prior to [a fall]. Foresite allows our staff to think outside the box when it comes to interventions to prevent further falls. While we can't guarantee that a resident is not going to fall, this is another layer of safety that we can offer to possibly prevent injury or a worse injury from happening.

Peace of mind:

"When we heard about the Foresite system we were very intrigued," said Kerry Gillick Goldberg, a family member of a resident at The Bristal. "We thought this isn't going to replace the fabulous nurses on staff or interaction with real people, but it is a way that will give us a bit more peace of mind. She has already experienced some falls and The Bristal staff was able to get to her swiftly because they were alerted by the system immediately. So, we have already seen the benefit of the Foresite system.

What the data shows:

Because of the use of Foresite, the number of resident falls at The Bristal have been reduced by 42%. The Bristal has achieved a median staff response time to resident falls of just 1 minute and 46 seconds compared to the industry average of 40 minutes. Foresite captures 94% of unwitnessed falls and has an accuracy rate of 98%.

The technology calculates and trends walking speed and stride, restlessness, heart rate, and respiratory rate. It analyzes and assesses data, generates insights, and notifies The Bristal care team of potential changes in condition or fall risk. If a fall occurs, Foresite instantly delivers an alert for immediate care. The sensors maintain privacy and all data collected is in compliance with HIPAA standards.

According to Kyra Sosnow, Vice President of Information Systems at The Bristal, "Foresite is not meant to replace hands on care or attention. The Bristal offers Foresite as a compliment to the extraordinary care that our staff provides."

Based on years of collecting data and machine learning, the system is designed to use artificial technology and predictive analytics to determine what series of changes could potentially indicate illnesses like an infection, heart problems, pneumonia, a UTI or even COVID-19. If the system detects these types of changes in the data that are indicative of an illness, staff is notified to intervene proactively.

"Falls can have profound, life-altering impacts," expressed Silva-Magalhaes. "By integrating the Foresite system at The Bristal, we've significantly reduced falls, showcasing how artificial intelligence can transform safety and care in senior living. Our commitment to merging innovation with compassion ensures our residents enjoy a safer, more fulfilling lifestyle."

About The Bristal Assisted Living Communities

The Bristal is the Tri-State region's most trusted provider of senior living services. We offer luxurious senior living accommodations in privately owned communities on Long Island, in Manhattan, NY, in Westchester County, NY, and in New Jersey. Each of our communities is designed to help seniors stay active and independent and flourish in all aspects of daily life. Our genuinely compassionate and caring team is committed to our residents' well-being, ensuring our residents experience extraordinary accommodations, expert care, and any necessary support.

