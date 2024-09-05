Mike Fusco Of Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services Receives Certified Insurance Counselor Designation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mike Fusco, CEO and co-founder of San Diego's Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services , received the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), following his successful completion of a rigorous insurance education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. This accomplishment is affirmed by the President of the Society of CIC, William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR. The full CIC credentials were sent to Fusco on June 11, 2024, in official confirmation of the achievement.

Mike Fusco, CEO and co-founder of Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services, received the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC).

The Society of CIC is a key member of the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance, the nation's preeminent provider of insurance and risk management education. The Alliance conducts more than 2,500 programs annually throughout all 50 states, Virgin Islands, Mexico, Puerto Rico and around the world. Currently, more than 31,000 agents and insurance professionals throughout the country have received the CIC designation.

"This designation means my clients are receiving knowledgeable guidance in how to future-proof their businesses and gain peace of mind," said Fusco. "Roughly 3 percent of licensed insurance professionals in the United States have this designation. I don't take lightly this opportunity to serve small and medium-sized businesses more comprehensively."

The CIC designation will help Fusco better serve his clients' insurance and risk management needs. Fusco has demonstrated his professional competence through the successful completion of the five CIC courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of insurance and risk management, such as property and casualty, personal and commercial lines, commercial multiline, agency management, insurance company operations, life and health, and risk management.

A 20-year insurance industry veteran, Fusco is a skilled leader who helps business owners understand and improve underserved areas in their companies. Fusco co-founded Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services in 2010. The agency was voted a 2024 "Favorite" in the San Diego Union Tribune's SD Best Readers Poll.

Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services



Founded in 2010, Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency that offers a wide range of commercial policies to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In partnership with 4C Advising, the company also provides risk management, compliance, and employee wellness solutions. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services has served more than 23,000 customers and has licensing in 31 U.S. states. To get connected, please visit

foagency or text or call (858) 384-1506.

Media Contact:

FOA Media

805-816-4833

[email protected]

Risk & Insurance Education Alliance

3630 North Hills Dr. (78731) P.O. Box 27027, Austin, TX 78755-2027, 800-633-2165

Fax: 512-349-6194 Mail to: [email protected] Web:



SOURCE Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services