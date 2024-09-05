Sullivan County Tax Foreclosure Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

114 Fred Rd, Town of Fallsburg

28 Pine Tree Ln, Town of Mamakating

167 Rock Hill Dr, Town of Thompson

MONTICELLO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sullivan County is excited to announce its upcoming Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction . bidding will open on Monday, September 9th, at 10:00 AM at NYSAuctions and will start to close on Wednesday, September 11th, at 10:00 AM.This auction presents a fantastic opportunity with over 100+ diverse properties up for bid-truly something for everyone. Whether interested in residential, commercial, or vacant land, there's a property waiting for you.For convenience, a digital copy of the auction brochure is available on the auction company's website, .If you're new to property auctions or just want to brush up on the process, be sure to listen to the pre-recorded 'Public Information Seminar,' available on the website. This seminar covers essential information, including the auction's“Terms and Conditions” and tips to help you become a more informed bidder. Additionally, the website's Resource Center offers Educational Webinars to help buyers bid with confidence.This online-only auction allows bidders to participate from anywhere, using any device. Online bidding enables you to monitor the auction in real time and place bids at your convenience, ensuring there is no miss out on any opportunities.Ready to bid? All interested buyers must complete an online bidder registration and create an account with NYSAuctions. Be sure to submit a registration by Monday, September 9th, to secure a spot-no exceptions!For a complete property listing, including descriptions, maps, and photos, visit NYSAuctions.

