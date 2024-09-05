Family Tree Estate Planning Announces Annual $1000 Scholarship for College and University Students.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Wootten , CEO of Family Tree Estate Planning, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its annual $1000 scholarship program, designed to support the academic endeavors of talented college and university students across the United States.The Family Tree Estate Planning Scholarship is open to both undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in accredited institutions and aims to recognize and reward those who demonstrate excellence in communication and the ability to simplify complex ideas.Family Tree Estate Planning, LLC, has over 17 years of experience in estate planning and financial management. Known for his ability to demystify complex financial concepts, Jason is passionate about education and empowering individuals to make informed decisions. This scholarship reflects his commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders through education.Scholarship Details:Award Amount: $1000Eligibility: Open to all students currently enrolled in accredited colleges and universities in the United States. Both undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0.Essay Topic:“What impact has a significant challenge had on your life and how did you overcome it?” Applicants are required to submit a 500 to 700-word essay on this topic.Application Deadline: December 31, 2024Scholarship Announcement: January 20, 2025The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or other educational expenses, providing valuable financial support to students as they pursue their educational and career goals.“We believe in the transformative power of education and the importance of clear communication,” said Jason Wootten.“Through this scholarship, we hope to encourage and support students who have faced challenges and emerged stronger, ready to make a positive impact on the world.”Students interested in applying for the Family Tree Estate Planning Scholarship are encouraged to visit the scholarship website and complete the application form by the December 31, 2024 deadline.About Family Tree Estate Planning, LLC: Family Tree Estate Planning, LLC is a leading estate planning and financial management firm dedicated to helping clients achieve financial security and peace of mind. With a focus on clarity and communication, Family Tree Estate Planning empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their financial futures.Contact:Family Tree Estate Planning, LLCJason WoottenAdd: 6910 E Chauncey Ln, Suite 230, Phoenix, AZEmail: ...

