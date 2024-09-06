Raghav Juyal: Dance Has Always Been My First Love

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal said that dance has always been his first love as he will be seen shaking-a-leg in the upcoming film“Yudhra” starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Raghav, who was recently seen as a negative character in“Kill” and was last seen in a dance number in the hit "Street Dancer 3D," released in 2020, said: "It feels surreal to be back doing what I love the most - dancing on screen. Dance has always been my first love, and it's been four long years since 'Street Dancer 3D.'”

The said that he missed the energy, the rhythm, and the connection with the audience that dance brings.

Talking about what makes the dance number in“Yudhra” so special to him, he said:“ Because it blends my passion for dancing with my journey as an actor. I'm thrilled to share this with my fans who have been so patient and supportive. I hope this performance brings the same joy and excitement to them as it did for me while filming it."

The actor will once again be seen in shades of gray in the upcoming film.

"Playing a villain in 'Yudhra' is another exciting chapter for me. It's a stark contrast to the dance, yet it brings out a different aspect of my craft. Working alongside talented actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, and under the direction of Ravi Udayawar, has been an enriching experience.”

He said that the film has allowed him to“explore diverse facets of performance, from intense action to high-energy dance. I can't wait for the audience to see what we've created."

"Yudhra," directed by Ravi Udayawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, is set to release in cinemas on September 20.