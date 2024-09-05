Gurugram Admin Ready To Conduct Elections Peacefully: DEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 5 (IANS) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said on Thursday that all preparations by the district administration for in the four Assembly constituencies -- Pataudi, Badshahpur, Sohna, and Gurugram -- of Haryana Assembly are completed.

"The district administration is fully committed to ensuring the 2024 Assembly are conducted in a peaceful, impartial and harmonious environment," he added, while addressing a press here regarding the preparations for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Yadav said that 14,97,000 voters in the district will cast their votes at 1,504 booths on October 5, the day of polling for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Among these, 126 booths have been set up in high-rise buildings, expected to directly benefit around 150,000 voters, which should increase the voter turnout in the district.

He added that 12,000 polling staff have been deployed for voting in the Gurugram district, and they will soon receive three levels of election process-related training.

Additionally, 12 Static Surveillance Teams and 20 Flying Squads Teams have been stationed here to ensure peaceful voting. As many as 101 sector officers will receive special training as well.

The Election Commission has also appointed one general observer, one expenditure observer for every two Assembly constituencies, and one police observer for all four Assembly constituencies.

Similar to the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration will once again engage NCC and NSS volunteers to assist at every polling centre in the four Assembly constituencies for smooth voting.

The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner said that at 200 sensitive polling booths, sufficient police, paramilitary forces, and administrative officers will be deployed to ensure no disturbances occur.

He also added that on the day of voting, all polling centres would be equipped with basic facilities, including paramedical staff.

To maintain peace during the elections, the district administration has issued orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, directing all licensed weapon holders to deposit their weapons at the nearest police stations or registered weapon dealers.

"Exemptions are provided to authorised security guards posted at various banks, ATMs, and cash transport vans. This order does not apply to police and other public servants on duty. Those seeking exemptions can apply to the screening committee at the Police Commissioner's office. Additionally, all liquor shops will remain closed 48 hours before voting and on the day of polling, with the prohibition also applying to restaurants and bars," Yadav said.

He also urged the people not to link religious events with political activities during the state Assembly elections.

The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner clarified that if anyone engages in such behaviour, it will be considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, and appropriate action will be taken according to the rules.

Responding to a query about a religious event in Gurugram's Sector-70, he said that due to the unexpected rainfall in the city on Wednesday, the event site was flooded, posing a risk to public safety. Therefore, the district administration cancelled all administrative approvals for the event and instructed the organisers to postpone it.

He asserted that complaints received on the C-Vigil app are being addressed within the stipulated 100-minute timeframe as part of the adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.

"Around 160 nodal officers have been appointed across the district's municipal and village panchayat areas to address these issues. So far, 214 complaints have been received in the district, of which 211 have been resolved," he added.

Yadav shared that all efforts are being made to increase the voter turnout in the district.

Meetings are being held with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and letters have been written to them, urging to cooperate in voting.

"The RWA with the highest voter participation will be felicitated after the elections. Also, 41,000 new voters aged 18 and above have been registered in the district. Awareness programmes are being organised in all colleges and universities to encourage them to vote. Additionally, facilities are being provided to differently-abled voters to cast their votes from home. Similarly, a pick-and-drop service is available for those who register on the '1950' toll-free number," Yadav said.