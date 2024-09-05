New Government Tenders Department Building Underway In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 5 (Petra) -- of Public Works and Maher Abu Saman on Thursday marked the start of for a new Tenders Department building, set to be erected on the Ministry's premises. The new facility will span 6,000 square meters.During the foundation stone laying ceremony, Abu Saman emphasized that the project aims to enhance the working conditions for department staff and improve the quality of services provided to government entities and the public. He highlighted the ministry's commitment to maintaining government buildings in excellent condition, aligning with its broader goals for infrastructure excellence.The minister also announced plans to acquire new equipment this year to support the ministry's operations and facilitate task completion.The upcoming building will be the first government facility in Jordan to meet green building standards, incorporating energy-efficient features, natural lighting, and clean energy solutions. Abu Saman noted the ministry's focus on digital transformation, with the Jordanian e-procurement system being integrated into all relevant departments.The minister expressed pride in the ministry's achievements, including recent updates to its buildings in the Laboratories and Quality Control Directorate.Mahmoud Khalifat, Director of the Government Tenders Department, described the project as a major milestone for the department this year.The new building, he said, will offer a modern and environmentally friendly workspace, reflecting a blend of traditional and contemporary architectural styles. It will feature facilities for live audio and video broadcasting of bid openings, enhancing procedural transparency, and will include a training center to boost procurement skills and ensure effective government service delivery.