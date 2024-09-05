IOF Bombs Eastern Gaza City, Murders Three, Injures More

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces (IOF) targeted and bombed a group of Palestinian civilians today in Gaza City, murdering three of them and injuring several others.

Wafa news agency reported medical sources as saying that paramedics were able to transfer three martyrs and more wounded civilians to Al-Maamadani Hospital, after the IOF had targeted the vicinity of Shuhada Al-Zaytoun School in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, murdering at least three and injuring more.

The Israeli occupation murdered more than 40,861 Palestinian civilians and more than 94,398 others (mostly children and women), since the beginning of its ongoing genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, while thousands of other victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them. (

