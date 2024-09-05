Argentina Vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Stream, Schedule, Fixture And Probable Lineups

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lionel Messi-less Argentina will resume their quest to qualify for the 2026 when they play host to Chile at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday(local lime). The reigning world champions sit atop the ten-team table, having collected 15 points from six matches, while La Roja are languishing at the eighth position, with just five points to their name.



Argentina won a second successive Copa America title in July courtesy of defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final in USA. Lionel Scaloni's men are on a 11-game winning run across all competitions and their last defeat came against Uruguay in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier back in November last year.



La Albiceleste won the Copa America for a 16th time, making them the most successful side in the history of the competition. Scaloni's side scored nine goals and kept five clean sheets from six games en route to their third consecutive major international title.



Chile, on the other hand, are aiming to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The 2016 Copa America winner's haven't made the ideal start to CONMEBOL WC qualifying, losing three, drawing two and wining just one of their first six games. La Roja crashed out in the group stage of the recent Copa America, having recorded two draws and a defeat from three matches.



Probable Lineups

Argentina probable starting lineup:

E. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Barco, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Alvarez, La. Martinez

Chile probable starting lineup:

Arias, Isla, Lichnovsky, Maripan, Mena, Nunez, Pulgar, Echeverria, Osorio, Vargas, Diaz

Argentina vs Chile Schedule and Fixture

The CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Argentina and Chile will take place at Estadio Mas Monumental on Friday (September 6) at 5:30 AM IST.



Argentina vs Chile Live Streaming Details

Football fans in Argentina can catch the live action via TyC sports network and Telefe Argentina. Meanwhile, those in Chile can watch the match on Disney + Chile, ESPN Chile and Chilevision.



