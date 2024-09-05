Automotive Magnet Wire Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Magnet Wire Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Automotive Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive magnet wire market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from 4.73 billion in 2023 to $4.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in demand for electric vehicles, surging usage of magnet wire in motors, rising living standards and urbanization, rising demand from the industrial and transportation industry, and growing requirement for efficient traction motors.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Magnet Wire Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive magnet wire market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing penetration toward renewable energy, growing utilization of magnet wires in home appliances, increasing use of electrical and electronic items, numerous benefits associated with magnet wire, and increasing higher temperature resistance.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Magnet Wire Market

The expansion of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive magnet wire market going forward. An electric vehicle (EV) is a car that runs on electricity from rechargeable batteries instead of gasoline or diesel, producing no emissions from the exhaust, and can be charged with renewable energy such as solar or wind power, making them more eco-friendly as more people seek sustainable transportation. The rising sales of electric vehicles can be attributed to several factors, such as low maintenance costs, zero tailpipe emissions, attractive incentives, and the convenience of home charging. Automotive magnet wire is essential for the efficient, reliable, and durable operation of electric vehicle motors, contributing significantly to EVs' overall performance and appeal.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Automotive Magnet Wire Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive magnet wire market include Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Superior Essex Inc., Roshow Technology Co. Ltd., Elektrisola Dr. Gerd Schildbach GmbH&Co, Dahren Group, Von Roll, Rea Magnet Wire Company Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Magnet Wire Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the automotive magnet wire market are developing innovative products such as polyetheretherketone (PEEK) extrusion compounds designed especially for copper magnet wire insulation in electric motors to improve thermal performance, enhance electrical insulation properties, and increase durability under high-stress conditions. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) extrusion compound is a high-performance thermoplastic material known for its excellent mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and thermal stability.

How Is The Global Automotive Magnet Wire Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Copper Wire, Aluminium Wire

2) By Material: Polyamide-Imide (PAI), Polyimides (PI), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

3) By Application: Motor, Starter Motor, Braking, Alternators, Stability Control, Windows, Door Lock, Seating, Other Applications

4) By End User: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific Leading The Automotive Magnet Wire Market

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive magnet wire Market in 2023. The regions covered in the automotive magnet wire market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Magnet Wire Market Definition

Automotive magnet wire is an insulated wire used in the automotive industry primarily for constructing coils, transformers, motors, and other electromagnetic devices. This wire is typically made from copper or aluminum and coated with a thin insulation layer to prevent electrical shorts and enhance its durability in various automotive applications.

Automotive Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive magnet wire market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive magnet wire market size, automotive magnet wire market drivers and trends, automotive magnet wire market major players, automotive magnet wire competitors' revenues, automotive magnet wire market positioning, and automotive magnet wire market growth across geographies. The automotive magnet wire market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

