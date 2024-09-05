Sun & Shine Cocktails Make A Splash As Sonoma Craft's First RTD Cocktails

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Brunch-Ready Canned Cocktails Available in Three Refreshing Offerings:

Valencia Orange Mimosa, Pineapple Mimosa and Hibiscus Spritz

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma Craft, the portfolio best known for Golden State Cider , California's No. 1 cider, proudly introduces Sun & Shine Cocktails in three artisanal offerings: Valencia Orange Mimosa, Pineapple Mimosa, and Hibiscus Spritz. The ready-to-drink, brunch-inspired trio will soon be available as a 12-ounce can 4-pack with a suggested retail price of $15.99. Each offering is crafted with real, whole ingredients for a refreshing brunch-ready cocktail that's 10 percent ABV, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly with no added sugar.

Sun & Shine Cocktails join the Golden State Cider family

Sun & Shine marks Sonoma Craft's first foray into the cocktail RTD space, signaling a significant shift for the portfolio of leading artisanal alcohol beverage brands. "At Sonoma Craft, we're proud to lead the craft cider industry with Golden State Cider, and we're excited to expand our offerings with Sun & Shine Cocktails," said Breanne Heuss, Sonoma Craft's director of marketing.

RTD (ready-to-drink) consumption has grown by 104 percent in the past two years, reaching roughly $1.1 billion in annual sales.* "The rapid rise of canned cocktails reflects a clear consumer trend, and we're perfectly positioned to meet this demand with our unique approach," Heuss added. "Sun & Shine's use of fresh fruit and simple, real ingredients is at the heart of what makes these premium RTD cocktails stand out."

Sonoma Craft has also observed the growing popularity of brunch as a cherished weekend ritual. "Golden State Cider has long been a beloved part of weekend experiences, and we're excited to give our fans a new way to celebrate the day and connect with friends," Heuss said. "Sun & Shine Mimosa and Spritz cocktails offer fresh and vibrant options for fans to enjoy leisurely mornings, engage in meaningful conversations, and build community around the brunch table."

Sun & Shine Valencia Orange Mimosa, Pineapple Mimosa, and Hibiscus Spritz are each crafted with the spirit of sunshine and quality ingredients. Made with Valencia oranges from Southern California and cold-pressed West Coast apples, Valencia Orange Mimosa is bursting with bright, citrus flavors. Pineapple Mimosa owes its juicy tropical notes to its Costa Rican roots, while Hibiscus Spritz features hibiscus flowers from Egypt, providing vibrant floral aromas and a refreshingly tart finish. "In line with Sonoma Craft's ethos, we use only the highest-quality ingredients and real fruit with minimal intervention to create these delicious RTD cocktails," Heuss said.

Sun & Shine Cocktails are available now in regional gourmet grocery chains, independent retailers, and select on-premise destinations in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona. As Sonoma Craft continues to lead the way in the craft beverage industry with Golden State Cider, California's No. 1 cider brand, and the nation's leading regional cider SKU, Mighty Dry, the introduction of Sun & Shine Cocktails exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and community. With Sun & Shine, Sonoma Craft invites everyone to embrace the joy of brunch and the warmth of good times in every sip.

About Sun & Shine Cocktails:

Sun & Shine is a vibrant new brand from Sonoma Craft, dedicated to creating high-quality ready-to-drink cocktails that capture the essence of a colorful and bright lifestyle. Using only the finest real fruit from renowned regions, we offer three delicious cocktails: Valencia Orange Mimosa, Pineapple Mimosa, and Hibiscus Spritz. These cocktails are crafted with cold-pressed hard apple cider, apple eau de vie, and fresh Valencia oranges, pineapple, and hibiscus flowers. Rooted in the tradition of brunch, a chic and leisurely way to start the day, Sun & Shine embodies the spirit of California sunshine, making every moment more delightful. Learn more at .

About Sonoma Craft:

Sonoma Craft is home to a distinguished portfolio of artisanal beverage brands, including Sun & Shine Cocktails, Golden State Cider, and Seismic Brewing Co. Founded on principles of sustainability, transparency, and integrity, Sonoma Craft delivers top-quality products crafted from the finest ingredients. A partnership of CEO Chris Lacey, Christopher Jackson, and Ariel Jackson, Sonoma Craft continues to innovate and expand its offerings, embodying a commitment to excellence in the craft beverage industry.

