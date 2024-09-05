Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $20 Million In Growth Capital To Kymeta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ: TRIN ) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced the commitment of $20 million in growth capital to Kymeta , a leading flat-panel satellite antenna company.

Based in Redmond, WA, Kymeta is a leader in multi satellite communications. Their groundbreaking antennas seamlessly integrate with multiple satellite networks, providing unparalleled connectivity and reliability. By utilizing cutting edge based on metamaterial science they ensure robust and continuous communications even in the most challenging environments.

"Kymeta is building the next generation of satellite and cellular connectivity technology," said Bob D'Acquisto, Managing Director, Tech Lending at Trinity. "We are thrilled to support Kymeta as they continue to innovate and expand on their groundbreaking technology in satellite communications."

The new debt facility from Trinity will allow Kymeta to continue to scale operations and fund growth initiatives.

"We appreciate Trinity's support and we're excited to have them as a partner as we continue to grow our business and position ourselves as the global leader in satellite communications on the move," said Rick Bergman, President and CEO of Kymeta.

Trinity Capital Inc.

(Nasdaq: TRIN ), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors.

Trinity Capital's

investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments.

Trinity Capital

believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at

.

Kymeta is the industry leader in flat panel satellite antennas, providing purpose-built solutions across a variety of enterprise and military applications and unlocking the commercial value of space to address the vast, unmet demand for ubiquitous broadband and truly mobile connectivity for customers around the world. Its innovative metasurface technology, coupled with a software-first approach, delivers the first commercially available, metamaterial-based and electronically steered flat panel satellite antenna. Kymeta's low-cost, low power and high throughput solutions make it easy to connect on the move or while stationary – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform – enabling industries on earth to transform their operations by harnessing capacity in space.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington. For more information, visit kymetacorp

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.