Femasys To Exhibit At The Canadian Fertility And Andrology Society’S 70Th Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys, Inc., (Nasdaq: FEMY), a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces that the Company will be exhibiting at the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society's (CFAS) 70th Annual Meeting, to be held September 12-14, 2024 at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #S26.



Kathy-Lee Sepsick, Femasys Founder and CEO commented,“This is an important opportunity to connect with practitioners whose patients and clients would benefit from our suite of products. The conference comes at a particularly opportune moment as we recently announced the Canadian approval of FemVue MINI, our eco-friendly version of our solution for fallopian tube assessment. We continue to advance solutions to improve women's reproductive health worldwide and look forward to demonstrating our portfolio of infertility products, including FemVue ® MINI and FemaSeed ® , our next generation artificial insemination product to potential customers.”

The CFAS is a multidisciplinary national non-profit society that serves as the voice of reproductive specialists including physicians, nurses, andrologists, embryologists, research scientists, counsellors, psychologists, social workers, lawyers, ethicists, administrative professionals and trainees working in the field of Assisted Reproduction in Canada. Established in 1954, the mission of the CFAS is to responsibly advance reproductive science and medicine in Canada through leadership, research, and guidance. Through its 700 multidisciplinary memberships, the CFAS aims to promote excellence in the field of Assisted Reproduction to the benefit of Canadians and children born of this technology.

The FemVue MINI is designed to provide the same high level of efficacy as its predecessor while embracing an eco-conscious form factor. By optimizing the size and environmental impact of FemVue, the Company aims to make a significant positive difference in resource management within women's health care. The Canadian approval of FemVue MINI opens new opportunities for expanded access to advanced diagnostic technology for women across Canada.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, including a lead revolutionary product candidate and FDA-cleared products. FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada and Europe. FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its diagnostic products include FemVue® and FemVue® Mini for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at , or follow us on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

