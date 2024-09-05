When Anushka Sharma's Father Asked Her To Leave The Dining Table

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Anushka Sharma has opened up on how she inculcated the disciplined routine in her life, crediting her parents, and her background.

Recently, Anushka was present at an event in Mumbai. During a interaction, she was heard talking about maintaining discipline in life, and how she appreciates the little things done by her parents during her growing years.

Daughter of Army officer-- Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, Anushka said: "I think one thing that my parents did very naturally, and I think it is because I come from an Army background we lived a very disciplined life. Not like how you imagine a military home to be, naturally the routines."

"For example if we were very finicky on the table, we didn't want to eat something, our dad used to not shout at us, nothing, he used to say, 'please leave, but when you are hungry that's what you going to get'. And I think these things are important. We valued what our parents were doing for us. It really has made me appreciate things a lot," added Anushka.

Meanwhile, Anushka made her acting debut in 2008 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in romantic film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. She rose to prominence with starring roles in Yash Raj Films' romances 'Band Baaja Baaraat', and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

She has been a part of films like -- 'Badmaash Company', 'Patiala House', 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola', 'PK', 'NH10', 'Bombay Velvet', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Sultan', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Sanju', 'Sui Dhaaga'.

Anushka last featured in the 2018 comedy drama 'Zero', written by Himanshu Sharma, directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

She was the producer of period horror film 'Bulbbul', written and directed by Anvita Dutt. It was produced by Anushka and Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz, and starred Triptii Dimri in the lead role alongside Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Anushka next has "Chakda 'Xpress"-- a biographical sport drama based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, written by Abhishek Banerjee, and directed by Prosit Roy. It stars Anushka, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur.