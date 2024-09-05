5 Shocking Cases Of Teacher Misconduct In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Teachers are considered the mirror and guide of society. A teacher is given more respect and importance than any other relationship and position, but some teachers have shamed this profession. Let's know about 5 such cases...

In 2021, an incident in Uttar Pradesh brought shame to the teaching profession. Neha Verma, a teacher here, allegedly conspired with her lover to kill her husband. Allahabad police, while uncovering the murder case, arrested the accused teacher and her lover.

The Gauri Khan case was in a lot of discussion in Punjab in the year 2023. Gauri Khan, a teacher at a private school, killed her student. The body was found near the school itself. In this incident of Ludhiana, the reason for the murder was said to be the personal reason of the teacher with the student and her family.

A teacher in a government school in Dholpur, Rajasthan, tarnished the profession by raping his student. Sunil Meena, the accused government teacher in this incident that took place in the year 2022, raped his 14-year-old student in the class itself. After reaching home, the girl narrated the whole incident to her family members. The family informed the police. The teacher was arrested under the POCSO Act.

In the year 2019, a 16-year-old girl used to take tuition from a school teacher Rajendra Singh in Uttarakhand. The student used to go to Rajendra's house in Almora to take tuition from him. The 40-year-old teacher raped the student and threatened her to keep quiet. The girl reached home and narrated the whole story to the family members. The police arrested him under POCSO.

A tuition teacher named Kalyan Banerjee had killed a student in Howrah, West Bengal in the year 2019. The student used to take tuition at his house. The reason for this murder was a rift in the relationship between the two.