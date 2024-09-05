Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BBC has released a list of the most admired male athletes in the world. Lionel messi takes the top spot.
BBC has released a list of the most admired sportsmen in the world.
Argentine captain Lionel Messi secures the first position
Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in second place
American basketball player LeBron James is in third place
Tennis star Serbia's Novak Djokovic is fourth in fan support
Despite injuries and controversies, Brazilian superstar Neymar is in fifth place
Kohli is the only cricketer to make it to the top 10. Kohli is ranked sixth.
American golf legend Tiger Woods is seventh on the list.
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is eighth on the BBC list
Spain's legendary player Rafael Nadal is ninth behind Federer.
French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid, is tenth.
MENAFN05092024007385015968ID1108640217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.