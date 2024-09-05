Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BBC has released a list of the most admired male in the world. Lionel takes the top spot.

BBC has released a list of the most admired sportsmen in the world.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi secures the first position

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in second place

American basketball player LeBron James is in third place

Tennis star Serbia's Novak Djokovic is fourth in fan support

Despite injuries and controversies, Brazilian superstar Neymar is in fifth place

Kohli is the only cricketer to make it to the top 10. Kohli is ranked sixth.

American golf legend Tiger Woods is seventh on the list.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is eighth on the BBC list

Spain's legendary player Rafael Nadal is ninth behind Federer.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid, is tenth.