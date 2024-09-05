عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World

Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World


9/5/2024 8:25:32 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BBC has released a list of the most admired male athletes in the world. Lionel messi takes the top spot.


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

BBC has released a list of the most admired sportsmen in the world.


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

Argentine captain Lionel Messi secures the first position


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in second place


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

American basketball player LeBron James is in third place


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

Tennis star Serbia's Novak Djokovic is fourth in fan support


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

Despite injuries and controversies, Brazilian superstar Neymar is in fifth place

6. Virat Kohli

Kohli is the only cricketer to make it to the top 10. Kohli is ranked sixth.


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

American golf legend Tiger Woods is seventh on the list.


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is eighth on the BBC list


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

Spain's legendary player Rafael Nadal is ninth behind Federer.


Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen In World Image

French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid, is tenth.

MENAFN05092024007385015968ID1108640217


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search