UK To Ban 'Zombie-Drug' Tranq Used In Vapes After Flesh-Rotting Substance Causes 11 Deaths

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a decisive move to combat a deadly drug crisis, the UK is poised to ban the dangerous animal tranquiliser known as xylazine, colloquially dubbed 'tranq'. This insidious substance, which has transformed major US cities like Philadelphia and New York into grim 'zombielands,' is now making its presence felt on British streets, prompting urgent legislative action.

Xylazine, a powerful drug originally used for sedating large animals such as elephants, has recently emerged as a deadly menace in the UK. Experts have identified it as 'widespread,' with its use linked to at least 11 fatalities since 2022. The tranquiliser's severe impact on the central nervous system induces a zombie-like appearance in users, as seen in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The UK Home Office is spearheading a crackdown on this and 21 other substances, aiming to curtail the devastation wrought by drug-dealing gangs. Under new legislation, xylazine is slated to be classified as a Class C drug, with six other substances being elevated to Class A status. This reclassification aligns with the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, which categorizes drugs based on their potential harm.

Policing Minister Diana Johnson emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing public safety.

"One of this new Government's central missions is to make our streets safer," she declared. "We will not accept the use of substances that put lives at risk and allow drug gangs to profit from exploiting vulnerable people. We have seen what has happened in other countries when the use of these drugs is allowed to grow out of control, and this is why we are among the first countries to take action and protect our communities from these dangerous new drugs. The criminals who produce, distribute and profit from these drugs will therefore face the full force of the law. The changes being introduced this week will also make it easier to crack down on those suppliers who are trying to circumvent our controls."

The impending ban will not affect xylazine's availability for veterinary use, provided it is prescribed lawfully. However, this potent substance will be closely regulated to prevent misuse.

The urgency of the UK's intervention is underscored by alarming statistics from the United States, where xylazine-related overdose deaths surged from 102 to 3,468 between 2018 and 2021.

The White House designated the drug an 'emerging threat' earlier this year, though national action remains pending. Individual US states have already imposed bans, reflecting the growing concern over xylazine's impact.

Research from Kings College London earlier this year revealed that tranq has been detected in various illicit drugs, including cocaine and counterfeit medications.

Experts caution that the current reported death toll in the UK is likely an understatement due to inadequate testing for xylazine. If the UK faces a similar surge in deaths as seen in the US, projections suggest over 220 fatalities by 2028.

The government's new measures are expected to come into effect later this year or early in 2025, marking a significant step in the fight against the expanding drug crisis.