After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah Files Papers From Budgam Assembly Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 5 (IANS) Former J&K Chief and National (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah filed nomination papers from the Budgam Assembly constituency as well on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the former Chief Minister had filed papers for the Ganderbal constituency. NC said that Omar Abdullah would be the only party candidate to fight Assembly from two constituencies.

Lok Sabha member, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, NC leader, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer, Shammi Oberoi and NC provincial secretary, Shaukat Mir accompanied Omar to the returning officer's office when he went to Budgam.

Speaking to reporters after Omar filed papers, Lok Sabha member, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said that Omar's coming to fight election from Budgam is a welcome step.

He reminded people that during the Lok Sabha elections won by Engineer Rashid against Omar in the Baramulla constituency, the Budgam Assembly segment had given the lead to the NC candidate.

Both Ganderbal and Budgam go to vote in the second phase of the three-phased Assembly elections on September 25.

NC and Congress are fighting the J&K assembly elections in alliance. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, NC would field candidates in 52 constituencies and the Congress on 31.

Both NC and Congress have left two seats, one for CPI M in the Valley and the other for Panthers Party in the Jammu division.

The two alliance partners could not reach any agreement on 5 seats of Banihal, Nagrota, Doda and Bhaderwah in the Jammu division and Sopore in the Valley.

Both parties will field candidates on these five seats and engage in a 'friendly contest'.

After delimitation, J&K has 90 seats, 47 in Valley and 43 in Jammu division. Of these, nine are ST seats and seven SC seats.