Autonomous Boats Market Worth $872 Million By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America region holds the second-highest market share in the autonomous boats industry
specifically due to rising urbanization, technological advancements and alternative modes of transportation. The region benefits from a well-established infrastructure, extensive waterways, and a robust boating culture that collectively support the adoption of autonomous marine technologies. North America's leading position in tech development with growing interest in enhancing maritime safety and operational efficiency also drives the demand for autonomous boats market. North America is a major player in the autonomous boats market, despite having a smaller market than Europe.
Major players in the autonomous boats companies
are Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), ABB( Switzerland), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Hyundai Heavy Industries(South Korea), and Fugro (Netherlands). These companies have well-equipped, strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:
Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market
Research Reports &Consulting
Related Reports:
Hybrid Boats Market
by Hull Design (Hydrofoil, Multihull, Rigid Inflatable), Propulsion (Electric, Hybrid), Platform (Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military and Law Enforcement Boats), Material, Boat Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
Marine Sensors Market
by Sensor Type (Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Force Sensors, Torque Sensors, Speed Sensors, Position and Displacement Sensors, Others), Application, Ship Type, End-use, Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
Electric Boats Market
by End Use (Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military & Law Enforcements Boats), Boat Power (< 5kW, 5-30kW, >30kW), Boat Size (< 20ft, 20-50ft, >50ft), Power Source, Hull Design and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
About MarketsandMarketsTM
MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit TM
or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn
and Facebook .
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarketsTM INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site:
Research Insight: ResearchInsight/autonomous-boats-companies
Content Source: PressReleases/autonomous-boats
Logo:
SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
MENAFN05092024003732001241ID1108639664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.