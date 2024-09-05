China, Tanzania, Zambia conclude deal to revitalize East African railways

(MENAFN) China, Tanzania, and Zambia have reached a preliminary agreement to modernize their aging railway infrastructure, aiming to enhance both rail and sea transport in East Africa. This development, reported by Chinese state media, includes a memorandum of understanding on a railway project between Tanzania and Zambia, with the agreement being witnessed by President Xi Jinping. The leaders of Tanzania and Zambia were in Beijing to participate in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, where the deal was formalized. Xi Jinping expressed China's commitment to using this summit as a stepping stone to advance the revitalization of the Tanzania-Zambia railway and to bolster the rail-sea transport network in the region. He also emphasized the goal of turning Tanzania into a model for high-quality China-Africa cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.



This initiative comes in the wake of the World Bank's approval of USD270 million in financing earlier this year, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Tanzania and Zambia. The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority manages the Dar es Salaam corridor, a crucial route for copper exports from Zambia's Copper Belt and a key alternative to South African logistics routes. The modernization of this corridor is expected to alleviate the logistical challenges that have previously impeded the export of copper and cobalt from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, thereby improving regional trade efficiency and economic integration.



